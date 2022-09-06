Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,203 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

