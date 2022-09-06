Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,362 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 303,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

