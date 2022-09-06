Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.