SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

