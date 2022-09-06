HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,936 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UYG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYG opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

