HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000.

iShares US Financials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

