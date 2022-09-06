HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RLI worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

