Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €610.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €610.00 ($622.45) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €773.00 ($788.78) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of KER opened at €494.25 ($504.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €526.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €534.70. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

