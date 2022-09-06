Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

