US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

