F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 93.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

