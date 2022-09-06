ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $281.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

