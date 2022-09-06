US Bancorp DE Sells 647 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $191.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

