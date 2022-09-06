US Bancorp DE Purchases 803 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

NYSE CACI opened at $275.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.33. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

