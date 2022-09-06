US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 574.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,586,000 after buying an additional 272,738 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 678,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 155,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,466 shares of company stock worth $24,891,336. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.