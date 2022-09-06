American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 19,991 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of AMERISAFE worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $925.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.25.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

