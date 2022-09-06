US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

