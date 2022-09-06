HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,279,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Globant by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,720,000 after acquiring an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $204.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

