HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

