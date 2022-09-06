HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

