Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

