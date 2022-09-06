Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,941 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Loews by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Loews by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Loews by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:L opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

