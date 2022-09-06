Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 25,072 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

