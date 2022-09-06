Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Century Communities worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Century Communities by 90.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $7,684,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $8,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

