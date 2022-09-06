American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.