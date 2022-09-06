Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Twist Bioscience worth $41,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,544,000 after buying an additional 65,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,016,000 after buying an additional 293,789 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 279,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 114,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

