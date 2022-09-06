Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Grand Canyon Education worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.