Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,686 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of QuidelOrtho worth $42,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.12.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

