Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.98% of Outset Medical worth $42,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Outset Medical by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Outset Medical by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Outset Medical Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:OM opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.85. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $60.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,988 shares of company stock worth $873,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

