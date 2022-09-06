Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Coty worth $43,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Coty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after buying an additional 578,845 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coty by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after buying an additional 1,112,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after buying an additional 212,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coty by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 2,994,511 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.94. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.