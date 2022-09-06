Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,002,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

