ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

