Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.30. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

See Also

