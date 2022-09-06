ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,087 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 308,343 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,390.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,545. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

ETWO opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

