The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of GAP worth $44,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 190,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GAP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

GAP Stock Up 0.3 %

GPS stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

