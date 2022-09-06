Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,735 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of ADUS opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

