Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 728,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

