VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYEM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

