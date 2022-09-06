ProShare Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 80.5% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 78.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 446,089 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 24.0% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

