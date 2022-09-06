AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $4,217,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.