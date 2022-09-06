Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

