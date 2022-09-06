Analyzing Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway 1.76% 0.56% 0.22% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Japan Railway and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.54%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than Central Japan Railway.

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Deutsche Wohnen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $8.33 billion 2.88 -$462.15 million $0.08 145.63 Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million 9.19 $1.72 billion $4.83 5.06

Deutsche Wohnen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Japan Railway. Deutsche Wohnen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats Central Japan Railway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

