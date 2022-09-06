Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Capri by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capri by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after buying an additional 364,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

