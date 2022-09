Head-To-Head Comparison: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DLocal has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 29.14 $77.88 million $0.32 75.35 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.03 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -15.27

Analyst Ratings

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for DLocal and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71 Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

DLocal presently has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 60.57%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.52%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than DLocal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 30.01% 33.69% 16.06% Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60%

Summary

DLocal beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

