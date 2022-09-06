Critical Comparison: CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies -2,576.29% -34.02% -30.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies $15.64 million 5.58 $240,000.00 ($1.34) -5.87

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CollPlant Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.94%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats CollPlant Biotechnologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has collaboration agreements with 3D Systems Corporation; CellInk, a BICO Group company; Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; Israel's Technion Institute of Technology; AbbVie; and STEMCELL. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

