Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

