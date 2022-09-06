Head to Head Survey: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.11 $46.71 million $5.12 8.38 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.96 $3.65 billion $1.61 5.04

Profitability

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 36.78% 14.93% 1.37% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 13.00% 16.44% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.