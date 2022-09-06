Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,818,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

