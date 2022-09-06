Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hess by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

HES stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

