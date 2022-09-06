Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 523,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BIGC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

